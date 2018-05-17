News Flash! There is absolutely nothing Harry can't do.

If you’re anything like us, you’ll probably spend 75% of the day just looking at Harry Styles‘ face. Literally, just looking.

And guess what, it literally never gets boring. Ever. *Swoon*

And, as if Hazza wasn’t already perfect enough, the ‘fella has only gone and popped another notch on his bedpost – in the form of a brand new executive-producer role for a TV sitcom, which will be based on the early days of One Direction!

On Wednesday, it was announced by American channel CBS that the show – titled Happy Together – will air this autumn, and will be produced by none other than Harry flipping Styles.

And by the sounds of it, its practically going to be a One Direction version of Friends. Which is basically everything we could have asked for and more.

The press release states, ‘The programme will star Damon Wayans Jr and Amber Stevens West as a married couple whose settled lives in suburbia are disrupted when an aspiring pop star – played by Australian Felix Mallard – moves in with them’.

The release then adds, ‘It’s based on Harry’s real life living situation when he moved in with friend Ben Winston at the house he shared with his wife when the group had just competed on X Factor’.

So, long story short, we’re about to find out what its like to live with Hazza. Absolutely no complaints here.

Whilst we’re dead chuffed for Hazza’s brand spanking new business venture, the 24-year-old has taken some time out to reflect on the one year anniversary since the release of his debut solo album.

Taking to social media, Harry posts a tribute to the album – which he has captioned, ‘Today is one year since I released my debut album, thank you to everyone who listened and supported. I had the time of my life making it. I love you all’.

Harry’s show will hit up CBS in the early Autumn of this year. In the meantime, Harry is busy doing magical things such as holding a baby and making us the broodiest beings in the whole entire world.