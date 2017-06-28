Harry's mother Anne thanks fans for their support.

Last week, Harry Styles‘ step father Robin Twist very sadly passed away aged 57 years old, following a ‘long battle’ with cancer.

At the time of the news coming to press, an official spokesperson for Harry and family had asked for privacy, sharing that ‘Harry’s stepfather, Robin Twist, sadly passed away this week after a long battle with cancer’.

Robin had been a member of Harry’s family for many years, having married his mother Anne Cox back in 2013, helping raise Harry and his sister Gemma during their teenage years.

Since the incredibly sad news had hit the press, Harry and family have been understandably silent within the media.

However, Harry‘s mother Anne has now taken to social media to thank fans for their respect and kind thoughts during such a difficult time for her family.

In an open tweet addressed to all who have shown support, Anne writes: ‘Thank you for all the love and support our family have been given… Robin would be humbled by the love you have all shown. Thank you’.

The tweet has had a massive reaction amongst fans, and the message has since been retweeted almost 30k times.

Replies read comments such as ‘we’re sending you all of our love and we hope you’re all doing better’ and ‘Thinking of you all in this hard time’.

Understandably, Harry has decided to take a back seat on his social media since the tragic news. However, his former One Direction bandmates have shared their own tributes to Robin and Harry’s family via social media.

Sharing a snap of Anne and Robin, Liam Payne writes of Harry’s stepfather being a ‘kind, gentle and beautiful soul’.

Harry my heart really goes out to you such an extremely sad day for us all who knew Robin. What a kind, gentle and beautiful soul, a true rarity to find in today's world. Sometimes they really do take the best of us far too soon. X A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Jun 22, 2017 at 8:41am PDT

Taking to Twitter, Louis Tomlinson shared a thoughtful message which reads: ‘Devastated to hear the news about Robin . He was the such a lovely kind and funny guy. Sending all my love to the whole family’.

Sending our very best wishes to Harry, Anne and all the family during this incredibly difficult time.

