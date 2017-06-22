The former One Direction star's stepdad was 57

Harry Styles is said to be ‘devastated’ after the sad news that his stepdad, Robin Twist, has died after a battle with cancer.

An official message from Harry’s camp states that he passed away earlier this week; he was 57 years old.

The One Direction star’s stepfather married his mother, Anne Cox, in 2013, and helped to raise Harry and his sister Gemma during their teenage years.

An official spokesperson for Harry says:

‘Harry’s stepfather, Robin Twist, sadly passed away this week after a long battle with cancer.

‘The family asks for privacy at this time.’

Harry, 23, was close enough to Robin that he was the best man at his wedding to mum Anne – and has said that giving his speech was ‘the most nerve-wracking thing’ he’d ever done.

He said: ‘I practised on my own for days beforehand, on the sofa reciting it to myself.

‘I tried to make it have a bit of everything.’

This loss comes just six months after the tragic loss of Johannah Deakin, mum of Harry’s One Direction bandmate, Louis Tomlinson.

This is the latest in a run of bad news for the Sign of The Times singer, as it has recently been claimed that he’s split from blogger Tess Ward after a short romance. While he is said to be using time to promote his music and upcoming war film Dunkirk, Tess allegedly still has feelings for her ex.

All at Now send best wishes to Harry and family at this difficult time.