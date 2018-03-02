The former Strictly star has his eyes on another reality show

Axed Strictly professional Brendan Cole is set to put his new-found free time to good use as he eyes up a spot on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

The dancer – who has been ditched from the BBC show after 13 years – revealed he’ll have more ‘free time’ to pursue other career paths.

The 41-year-old said: ‘Now that time is all of a sudden free, all of the things I wanted to do is now available.’

Hinting that shows such as I’m A Celeb and Celebrity Big Brother have approached him before, Brendan admitted: ‘I have never had from July 31 until Christmas off. I have never been able to take on any other responsibilities, not even the odd corporate job because your time is devoted to Strictly.’

BBC bosses called time on fiery Brendan’s thirteen year stint on Strictly last month.

Describing the moment they bid him farewell, the dad-of-two said: ‘It was a very frank conversation. They said, ‘Listen Brendan, we’d like to thank you for your time on the show but we’ve taken an editorial decision that we won’t be renewing your contract next year.”

‘I’ve had pretty much every range of emotions over the last week from sadness to excitement. I love… I loved being a pro on Strictly. I loved the fact I was there from the beginning. One of the saddest bits is that it will go on and I won’t be a part of it. It’s like not being invited to the party. You know they’re having a good time and you want to be a part of it.’

An insider claimed Brendan’s exit was down to him causing ‘negative press’ and ‘on-air bust ups,’ but it seems it was a spat with new head judge Shirley Ballas that was the final nail in the coffin

Having been in the running to replace Len Goodman as head judge himself, Brendan confessed: ‘I’ll make no bones about the fact I would have loved that role myself. I didn’t get it. I wasn’t bitter about not getting it. I had a screen test. I walked out thinking I couldn’t have done it better than that, whatever happens, happens. I was disappointed but it was expected because I’m a dancer on the show. That was my job.’

So could Brendan be heading Down Under to join Ant and Dec and the gang in the jungle later this year? We hope so!