The reality star underwent ten procedures in one day

Since shooting to fame on The Hills back in 2006, Heidi Montag has undergone a HUGE transformation.

Growing up in Colarado, the blonde beauty had a simple up bringing but after moving to Hollywood and becoming an MTV star things soon changed.

In 2009 the 31-year-old hit the headlines when she underwent ten cosmetic procedures in just 24-hours in a very dangerous attempt to change her look.

Without telling her friends or family, and with husband Spencer Pratt‘s support, the reality star had a chin reduction, brow-lifts, ear pinnings, a second nose job and a second boob job and more all in one go.

And now Celebrity Big Brother star Heidi has opened up about how her decision to go under the knife nearly left her dead.

‘Spencer thought he lost me’, she told Paper magazine.

‘I died for a minute. With that much surgery, I had to have 24-hour nurse care and Spencer didn’t want to leave my side. I was at a recovery center and had Demerol to deal with the pain because it was so extreme.’

Explaining the moment her former co-star and husband Spencer was told about the complications of her surgery, Heidi continued: ‘My security guards called Spencer and told him, “Heidi’s heart stopped. She’s not going to make it.”

‘And I easily could’ve. Cutting yourself up isn’t something I’d recommend, and Demerol isn’t anything to play around with. That’s how Michael Jackson died.’

Although she admitted to regretting her decision to have so many procedures, the telly star has said that the terrifying experience made her realise what was important in life.

‘I had to look at myself in the mirror every day healing, and be like, ‘What did I do to myself? How did I get here? What is going on? But a lot of positive things came out of that.

‘I basically had to hit that rock-bottom moment in my life, to realise what was important to me’.

Luckily, Heidi is now much happier and after having her size F breast implants removed, she’s settled into family life with Spencer.

In October the pair even welcomed their adorable first child Gunner Stone and have been sharing adorable photos of him on Instagram ever since. AW!

