Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton caused quite a stir recently when she presented the Olympics coverage alongside Mark Foster and Rebecca Adlington.

Twitter went into meltdown over the presenter’s amazing body and fabulous style, with several users quick to comment.

Helen gave birth to her second child in April and in an exclusive chat with Now, the mum-of-two has got honest about her post baby body.

Helen said: “I don’t think I’ve got a great figure. I’ve had two kids and I’ve got cellulite and flabby bits that I’d like to be thinner, and dresses that don’t fit anymore. But I have a body that works so I’m okay with that.”

But when it comes to staying fit and healthy, Helen is not one for the gym, with the star revealing: “I spend a lot of time outside and run about after the kids. I try and go to either yoga or Pilates once a week, but mainly for my head. But I think I just don’t worry about it. I honestly have more things to worry about.”

And when it comes to the likes of Cheryl and Danielle Lloyd flaunting their killer abs after giving birth, Helen thinks new mums put the pressure on themselves to look great. No one else!

“Of course there are people on Instagram with washboard stomachs, but there is also people who haven’t got that. It just depends what is important to you.”

Here, here Helen!

