‘He’s clearly punching!’ Meghan Markle wows in sheer outfit as official engagement photos with Prince Harry are released

This are SO cute!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released some adorable official portraits to mark their engagement, sharing two pictures that were taken in Windsor earlier this week.

‘Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen to release official photographs to mark their engagement,’ Kensington Palace wrote alongside the sweet images, which were posted to their official Twitter account.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

‘The photographs were taken by @alexilubo earlier this week at Frogmore House, Windsor.’

And it’s fair to say American actress Meghan looks IN-credible in the snaps.

The first pic of the couple shows them smartly dressed, with Harry in a suit and Meghan in an embellished gown.

Adorable, right? The second is a more relaxed, intimate photograph of Meghan and Harry embracing, taken in black and white.

And fans of the pair were quick to comment on the photos – which racked up more than 20k likes between them in a few hours – as one said: ‘It doesn’t get better than this. Oh well, the wedding portraits will be magical. Ugh this whole love story gives me goosebumps.’

‘He’s clearly punching!’, another remarked.



MORE: Awks! Prince Harry SNUBS Alison Hammond live on This Morning as viewers blast her for being ‘disrespectful’

While a third added: ‘This is such a gorgeous shot! You can really see the love they have for each other and that’s beautiful’, said another.

The pictures bear a striking similarity to those released by Harry’s brother Prince William and his then fiancee Kate Middleton when they announced their own engagement in 2010.

At the time, William and Kate released a similar duo of pics, one formal, and one more relaxed – and in the latter, Kate even worse a cardigan that bears a striking similarity to the one Meghan is sporting.

Taken from our sister site Good To Know. Words by Eleanor Jones.