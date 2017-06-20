How high will you go?

Summer is here and that means one thing – no, not Love Island (but also YES, Love Island!). No, it means HOLIDAY. Which, in turn, means swimwear shopping.

We’ve seen swimsuit trends come and go, with cut-out, criss-cross and crochet all having their moment in the sun – literally.

But now perhaps the most risqué trend of them all is upon us – the high leg bikini and swimsuit!

Last seen in the 1990s on the decade’s mega babes (think Pammie in Baywatch and you’re on the right track), now the biggest celebs on the planet are bringing the look back in a big way.

One woman who could be said to single-handedly be reviving the trend is model-slash-actress Emily Ratajkowski, who has been showing off her long limbs in a variety of high leg bikinis and swimsuits.

Of course, the Kardashian klan are all over the trend too, with Kim, Khloe and Kourtney all sporting high-leg looks on their summer getaways.

Elsewhere, stars including Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and Bella Thorne have all been rocking hip-grazing swimwear.

And if you’re looking to try the trend yourself this summer, be sure to check out Olivia Buckland and Megan McKenna‘s ranges for MissPap!