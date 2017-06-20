How high will you go?
Summer is here and that means one thing – no, not Love Island (but also YES, Love Island!). No, it means HOLIDAY. Which, in turn, means swimwear shopping.
We’ve seen swimsuit trends come and go, with cut-out, criss-cross and crochet all having their moment in the sun – literally.
MORE: Celebrity boobs on the loose – all new pictures!
READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS HERE
But now perhaps the most risqué trend of them all is upon us – the high leg bikini and swimsuit!
Last seen in the 1990s on the decade’s mega babes (think Pammie in Baywatch and you’re on the right track), now the biggest celebs on the planet are bringing the look back in a big way.
One woman who could be said to single-handedly be reviving the trend is model-slash-actress Emily Ratajkowski, who has been showing off her long limbs in a variety of high leg bikinis and swimsuits.
Of course, the Kardashian klan are all over the trend too, with Kim, Khloe and Kourtney all sporting high-leg looks on their summer getaways.
Elsewhere, stars including Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and Bella Thorne have all been rocking hip-grazing swimwear.
And if you’re looking to try the trend yourself this summer, be sure to check out Olivia Buckland and Megan McKenna‘s ranges for MissPap!
High leg bikini: Kendall Jenner
Kendall takes her high leg bikini bottoms even higher
Credit: Instagram
High leg bikini: Emily Ratajkowski
Oh, to have Emily Ratajkowski’s life. Or at least her killer collection of bikinis…
Credit: Instagram
High leg swimsuit: Olivia Buckland
The Love Island star’s swimwear range for MissPap is HAWT
High leg bikini: Bella Hadid
Bella sports an itsy bitsy teeny weeny high leg bottomed black bikini
Credit: Instagram
High leg bikini: Kylie Jenner
Kyls is really into the high leg trend
Credit: Instagram
High leg bikini: Kylie Jenner
Like, REALLY into it
Credit: Instagram
High leg swimsuit: Hailey Baldwin
Looks like Hailey is working on getting rid of those tan lines!
Credit: Instagram
High leg swimsuit: Khloe Kardashian
Looking white hot, Khlo
Credit: Instagram
High leg swimsuit: Kourtney Kardashian
Kourt is one hot mama in her Pammie-esque high leg swimsuit
Credit: Instagram
High leg bikini: Justine Skye
Posing on a yacht, the American singer, songwriter and model is giving us MAJOR holiday goals
Credit: Instagram
High leg bikini: Kim Kardashian
Kim favours a thick-banded high leg bikini
Credit: Instagram
High leg swimsuit: Megan McKenna
Megs has the trend nailed with her MissPap collection!
High leg swimsuit: Nicki Minaj
Nicki accessorises her swim look with a load of Louis Vuitton. As you do.
Credit: Instagram
High leg swimsuit: Bella Thorne
The former Disney star is an all-American summer babe in this patriotic high leg swimsuit
Credit: Instagram