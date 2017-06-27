Holly's emotional speech follows Charlotte Crosby's emotional admission of her battle with depression.

Following the incredibly moving admission from Charlotte Crosby and her battle with depression, fellow Geordie Shore ‘gal Holly Hagan has also spoken out about her own personal battles with anxiety.

In an emotional post shared onto the 24-year-olds Twitter page, Holly has reached out to her fan base in order to raise awareness of mental health issues.

Captioning the Tweet ‘In case you need to hear this today… don’t give up you got this‘, Holly attaches a message explaining her own personal experiences.

The message attached opens with Holly sharing: ‘I’ve wanted to write something like this for a while but wasn’t sure how. I’m in such a good place at the moment but I need people to know it hasn’t always been like this’.

See: Holly Hagan bravely reveals her ‘terrifying’ mental health battle on Geordie Shore in emotional post

After explaining that she hopes the post will manage to open up an important conversation surrounding matters of mental health, Holly then explains: ‘I’ll admit there were a lot of times I thought I’d be better of not here’.

Holly then urged fans not to ‘give up‘, as it is ‘just part of your story’.

The Geordie ‘gal ended the post with sharing how happy she currently is, explaining she’s waited ‘her ‘whole life to feel like this’.

Many fans have been quick to share their support for Holly‘s emotional admission, with replies reading messages such as ‘Thank you so much for posting this. It’s good to know that others are in the same boat and came out on top!’.

In fact, Holly even followed up with another message in response to the reaction she had received.

The message reads, ‘Overwhelmed with the amount of messages I’ve had after my post tonight so so many people going through the same thing you aren’t alone’.

Holly‘s powerful message follows her ‘pal Charlotte Crosby‘s incredibly moving discussion about dealing with her ectopic pregnancy last year, and how she has struggled with ‘waves of depression’ ever since.

See: Charlotte Crosby opens up about ‘waves of depression’ after ectopic pregnancy

We love that the Geordie girls are opening up such an important conversation surrounding mental health. For more information on anxiety and depression, click *here*.

Alice Perry