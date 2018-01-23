The MTV reality star has been accused of editing her sexy snap

Geordie Shore‘s Holly Hagan isn’t shy when it comes to posting a bikini snap – and with that body, we can’t really blame her…

But now the reality star has come under fire while on holiday with BFF Sophie Kasaei, after fans accused Holly of editing her latest sexy selfie.

Taking to Instagram with the snap, 25-year-old Holly can be seen sitting down in a yellow bikini which shows off her flat stomach and incredible curves.

Giving her best pout to the mirror, we think she looks pretty amazing… right?

Unfortunately, it didn’t take long for a few of the telly stars 3.6million followers to criticise the holiday photo – with many accusing the star of being ‘fake’ and using ‘photo-shop’.

Luckily, the star has her very own knight in shining armour in the form of on-off footballer boyfriend Jacob Blyth – who jumped to her defense.

Commenting on the post, the Motherwell Football Club player slammed: ‘I’m telling you from first hand as I get to see this on a regular basis, this photo isn’t photo-shopped.’

Keen to prove her rumoured boyfriend right, the telly star then shared a video of herself standing up to flaunt her tiny frame in the mirror.

Defiantly hitting back at the haters, Holly wrote: ‘But I’m probz photoshopping my videos too. can never win, but this was the first holiday I’ve ever felt 100% confident with my body!’

Before adding: ‘Build each other up and if you can’t then keep your mouth shut’.

And fans were quick to praise Holly, as one wrote: ‘Your body is perfect @hollygshore’.

Another said: ‘Damn straight Holly! Shut those haters up! ‘, while a third added: ‘Holly, you look amazing as always!’

Too right!

Jacob’s comments come after the pair reportedly ‘cooled off’ their romance just a few weeks after getting together in July last year.