OMG PICS! See Holly Hagan’s unbelievable body transformation

You won't believe how different she looks...
Cast your mind back to 2011 –
Miley Cyrus was still Hannah Montana, hair feathers were totally a thing and we watched our Newcastle lads and lasses walk into the Geordie Shore house for the first time.
But while things have definitely changed since the days of
Charlotte Crosby and Gaz Beadle tearing up The Toon together, there’s one Geordie lady who has undergone the biggest transformation – and that’s . Holly Hagan
READ MORE CELEB NEWS
The reality star strutted onto our telly screens as an 18-year-old girl ready for a good time, but seven years (and 100 different hair colours) later, and Holly is now 25 and looking IN-credible.
Seriously, look at that bod.
Holly has put her amazing weight-loss down to a personal trainer and a complete diet overhaul, which means she managed to drop from a size 16 to a size 8 in just a few months.
More: Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan hits back at ‘photoshop’ claims after showing off her incredible curves in bikini selfie
And after educating herself on food and exercise, the fitness fanatic has even released her very own 12-week health plan called
Holly Hagan’s Bible.
But a lifestyle change isn’t the only way Holly has transformed her look, as the star has splurged more than £6,000 on cosmetic surgery including lip injections, Botox, boob jobs and even chin filler.
So, while Holly continues to flaunt her incredible bod on Instagram, we’re taking a look back at the star’s VERY impressive makeover.
Seriously, it’ll blow your mind…
Holly Hagan
Back in June 2011, Holly is almost unrecognisable as a bubbly red head.
Credit: Tony Kyriacou/REX/Shutterstock
Holly Hagan
The reality star was clearly a big lover of fake tan a few months later in September 2011.
Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
Holly Hagan
The first of many hair shake-ups for Hol, she channeled Barney the purple dinosaur in 2013.
Credit: REX/Shutterstock
Holly Hagan
A few months later and the Sunderland lass was back to her red locks.
Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
Holly Hagan
Wow! Going brunette worked wonders for Holly as she began her weight-loss journey back in January 2014.
Credit: Ray Tang/REX/Shutterstock
Holly Hagan
Later in 2014 the reality star showed off her much slimmer frame with a quick mirror selfie.
Credit: Instagram
Holly Hagan
Holly’s fitness journey was in full swing by January 2015 as she posed in her swimming gear.
Credit: Instagram
Holly Hagan
Hols looked incred in this plunging black jumpsuit in February 2015.
Credit: Instagram
Holly Hagan
The star took full advantage of her amazing bod back in summer 2015.
Credit: Instagram
Holly Hagan
At the Jeans for Genes event in September 2015, Holly looked chic and sophisticated.
Credit: James Shaw/REX/Shutterstock
Holly Hagan
Holly faced criticism for this post back in June 2016 after fans accused her of photoshopping her legs – but a quick video soon proved haters wrong.
Credit: Instagram
Holly Hagan
Getting some Winter sun in 2017, the Geordie beauty looked flawless in her bikini.
Credit: Instagram
Holly Hagan
But one bikini snap is never enough…
Credit: Instagram
Holly Hagan
Not everyone can pull off those red trousers.
Credit: Instagram
Holly Hagan
Woah! Just LOOK at those abs. Good work Hols!