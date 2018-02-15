OMG PICS! See Holly Hagan’s unbelievable body transformation

You won't believe how different she looks...

Cast your mind back to 2011 – Miley Cyrus was still Hannah Montana, hair feathers were totally a thing and we watched our Newcastle lads and lasses walk into the Geordie Shore house for the first time.

But while things have definitely changed since the days of Charlotte Crosby and Gaz Beadle tearing up The Toon together, there’s one Geordie lady who has undergone the biggest transformation – and that’s Holly Hagan.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

The reality star strutted onto our telly screens as an 18-year-old girl ready for a good time, but seven years (and 100 different hair colours) later, and Holly is now 25 and looking IN-credible.

Seriously, look at that bod.

Holly has put her amazing weight-loss down to a personal trainer and a complete diet overhaul, which means she managed to drop from a size 16 to a size 8 in just a few months.

More: Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan hits back at ‘photoshop’ claims after showing off her incredible curves in bikini selfie

And after educating herself on food and exercise, the fitness fanatic has even released her very own 12-week health plan called Holly Hagan’s Bible.

But a lifestyle change isn’t the only way Holly has transformed her look, as the star has splurged more than £6,000 on cosmetic surgery including lip injections, Botox, boob jobs and even chin filler.

So, while Holly continues to flaunt her incredible bod on Instagram, we’re taking a look back at the star’s VERY impressive makeover.

Seriously, it’ll blow your mind…