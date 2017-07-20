Is this Geordie girl single?

Geordie Shore star, Holly Hagan has found herself caught up in controversy as of late and now it looks like things could be over between her and her current squeeze.

Holly was recently embroiled in some dramz as she was pictured inhaling a white substance whilst holidaying in Marbella.

It is unclear what Holly is inhaling and the reality star is yet to comment on the accusations.

And now The Sun Online have reported that this Geordie girl has split from her footballer boyfriend Jacob Blyth.

The couple only announced their relationship a week ago with Holly sharing a sweet snap of them on her Instagram, captioned with the fire emoji.

And now it seems like things could be over for the couple before they’ve even begun.

A source has told The Sun: ‘Things have really cooled off between Holly and Jacob since Marbella.’

‘She’s barely mentioned him at all, and everyone’s worried that they’re on the rocks and about to split.’

Holly sparked concern amongst her fans a couple of days ago after she tweeted: ‘Don’t know what I’d do without my friends right now’

Fans were quick to express their worries with one writing: ‘Hope ur okay Hun x’

A second added: ‘you go enjoy your birthday chick xx f**k the haters xx’

Holly previously dated her Geordie Shore co-star Kyle Christie for three years, but the pair called it quits in March this year.

The reality star said of her split from Kyle: ‘we had a crazy 3 years together and it just came to a natural end.’

Holly has yet to comment on the rumours that she has split with Jacob.

We just hope things work out for this Geordie girl.