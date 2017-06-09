So, THIS is the secret behind Holly Willoughby’s amazing figure!

Fair play, Holly Willoughby, fair flipping play.

Summer is en route, and we’ve been spending every waking minute (avoiding) going to the gym.

Sprints, squats, salad, the lot. Green juice? Completed it mate.

And so, with health in the air and summer in our mind, we were pretty much blown away by Holly Willoughby earlier this week- who had rocked up to the Glamour Awards red carpet looking downright incred.

With many fans speculating over whether or not the This Morning lady had lost a teeny bit of weight, it turns out that 36-year-old Holly has reportedly hopped on the Pilates trend.

Lynne Robinson, director of London-based Body Control Pilates, claims to have trained Holly in Pilates over the recent months. Speaking to The Sun Online, she shares that Hol had been looking at getting some tone and definition back to her bod.

Speaking to the online publication, Lynne shares: ‘I worked with Holly for several months, teaching her privately at her home once a week… Holly had postnatal matt work classes which concentrated on strengthening and toning her core’.

Lynne then added: ‘The exercises would have also helped strengthen the pelvic floor which can loosen after pregnancy, as well as help trim the waist and flatten the stomach’.

Well, we think Holly has been looking flipping incred lately- so it’s deffo done the trick!

Despite Holly looking a-maze, it’s unlikely you’ll catch her speaking about her current fitness regime. Speaking to Prima last year, Holly shared- ‘I actually avoid talking about my diet and exercise regime because I have interviewed so many people affected by eating disorders’.

She then added, ‘I know that some people in chat rooms can really fixate on other people’s diets. I just can’t contribute to that’.

We think thats a v. sensible way of doing things, Holly.

Anyway, if anyone wants us, we’ll be googling ‘how to Pilates’. (Seriously though, how do you ‘Pilates’?!).

Alice Perry