Holly Willoughby shares incredible bikini snap as she celebrates tenth wedding anniversary with husband Dan

The This Morning presenter posted the adorable shot on Instagram

Holly Willoughby is one of our favourite celebs on Instagram – mainly because she’s forever giving us fashion inspo.

But every now and then the popular This Morning host also treats her followers to a rare snap of her family life with husband, Dan Baldwin and their three kids.

Which is exactly what the 36-year-old did on Friday afternoon when she shared an adorable holiday shot with her other half in honour of the couple’s 10th wedding anniversary.

Posting a the photo which shows the pair jumping off a boat on their trip away, the star wrote: ‘Home from the most incredible week… leaping into the next 10 years..’

Before sweetly adding: ‘Love you baby! #weddinganniversary #10years #decade #loveandlaughter.’

How sweet is that? And as well as being impressed by the VERY scary jump, loads of Holly’s 2.4million followers gushed over the star’s sweet message – with the picture racking up more than 50k likes in a matter of minutes.

‘Oooh I love this pic! Happy Anniversary! Xx’, one wrote.



Another added: ‘Congratulations Holly & Dan. Happy anniversary to you both, have a fabulous one’.

While a third replied: ‘Aww brave leap congratulations and here’s to your next 10 together @hollywilloughby’.

Holly and Dan tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed their first son, Harry two years later before six-year-old daughter Belle, and two-year-old Chester later followed.

The mum-of-three has been enjoying her summer break away from presenting duties, spending some quality time with Dan.

But before taking some time off the star recently shared some sweet memories from her wedding on This Morning.

‘Everybody says pace yourself, enjoy it, take a moment to stand in the corner of the marquee and take a look at everybody,’ she told viewers.

‘Remember those small moments, take a moment with your husband to look at everybody so you remember that day because it goes so fast and it is one of the best days of your life. I know it’s a cliché but it absolutely is.’

Aww! Happy anniversary, guys!