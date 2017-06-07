We think Holly looks *incred*...

When it comes to being absolute life goals, a certain someone had it all on lock down. Yup…we’re looking at you, Mrs Holly Willoughby.

The killer career? Check. The rocking personality? Check. The gorgeous family? Check. Anyone else wanna be Holly when they grow up?

And so, as expected, Holly’s appearance at last nights Glamour Awards managed to turn more that a few heads.

Rocking a floral white and pink toned Raquel Balencia couture dress, the 36-year-old styled her blonde tresses in a relaxed braided up-do. The result? Simply devine darling.

And just before I left home the sun came out… #glamourawards ☀️ #HWStyle💁✨ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

Sharing a snap of her look onto Insta, the The Morning presenter writes: ‘Thank you to the ultimate glam squad for getting me #glamourawards red carpet ready!’.

Many fans have been quick to compliment Holly, with replies reading messages such as ‘So stunning’, ‘This is gorgeous’ and ‘Such an amazing dress on a beautiful lady’- people of Instagram, we could *not* agree any more than we already do.

Just get a load of this, folks!

And, as amazing as Hol is looking, the presenter has managed to spark a lil’ concern amongst fans- who are concerned over Holly appearing to have possibly lost some weight.

See: ‘You are so beautiful!’ Holly Willoughby stuns fans with candid, no makeup video

In one snap shared onto Instagram, the presenter can be seen posing with her back to her husband Dan.

Many fans have commented on the lovely lady looking like she’s slimmed down a lil’, with messages reading replies such as- ‘beautiful lady as always but don’t loose your trade mark curves’ and ‘Is it the photo or has holly lost more than half of her weight?’.

I'd also like to thank Harry and Belle for the use of their cups for our in car refreshments… ps Dan's is a hot drink cup but it doesn't contain #covfefe 😝 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

However, we don’t think there is anything to be concerned over.

Whilst Holly does look slightly more petite that her usual, it could all be down to camera angles, poses or simply a change in diet/a good pair of knickers.

Besides, we think Holly looks absolutely gorge at any size- so keep doing you, Mrs. W!

Alice Perry