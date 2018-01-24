'I may barf'



While we were glued to out telly screens on Tuesday evening watching the glitzy National Television Awards – the whole nation was thinking the same thing.

Will Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield turn up to work at This Morning on Wednesday? Especially after 2016’s post-NTAs episode…

But despite our favourite telly duo managing to get themselves to the studio on time like true pros, the bosses over at ITV couldn’t help but play a little joke on viewers in the run-up to the show.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

After the opening titles, TM cut to a board which read: ‘Our presenters haven’t turned up. We’re working hard to fix the issue.’



Luckily, after a few seconds the very excited This Morning pair burst through the screen to show off their shiny new NTA for Best Daytime Television Show. Hooray!

Although they did admit to being a little worse for wear following a late night celebrating the fantastic win.

Thanking the audience for their votes, 36-year-old Holly said: ‘It’s our eighth one, thank you. Each and every one is so important.’

Before Phil, 52, let fans in on how they spent their evening, revealing (in a very croaky voice): ‘We had such a laugh. My voice has gone down an octave, but other than that we’re more or less intact.’

More: ‘So rude’: Katie Price SLAMMED for reaction to Holly Willoughby speech at National Television Awards

And after confessing to getting to bed at 4am, Holly added: ‘There was a lot of talking, a lot of singing and a lot of celebrating and I might read the autocue with one eye shut.

‘I don’t know how today’s show is going to go, we did have a bit of a late night.’

Viewers were left in hysterics watching the presenters bravely continue with the show, as one wrote on Twitter: ‘Oh my life never laughed so much on the start of @thismorning.’

Another added: ‘Don’t wanna go to work just wanna watch Phil and holly struggle to cope on this morning’.

And they weren’t the only ones…

And following her big night out, Holly proved she’s just like the rest of us when she reached for a giant slice of pepperoni pizza to get her through the morning.

The mum-of-three shared a selfie on Instagram holding the fast food with the caption ‘breakfast’.

Although clearly Phil wasn’t as hungry, and he later admitted he wanted to ‘barf’ at the site of a bacon sandwich.

Breakfast… A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jan 24, 2018 at 1:38am PST

Just when we thought we couldn’t love these two any more…