Wow!

Holly Willoughby got to play dress up on This Morning this week and her fans are OBSESSED with it.

Tuesday’s instalment of the ITV show featured a segment on Audrey Hepburn memorabilia including clothing and jewellery worn by the Breakfast at Tiffany’s actress that is set to sell at auction – and Holly couldn’t resist trying on the star’s diamond tiara!

MORE: WOW PICS! Holly Willoughby gets a sexy makeover as she poses for new campaign

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS HERE

The blonde beauty shared a flawless selfie on Instagram of her sporting the gorgeous headpiece, which the actress sore in 1967 film Two For The Road and could fetch as much as £9,000 when it goes under the hammer.

Flashing a sideways smile, Holly captioned the snap: ‘When you get to wear an icons tiara… #audreyhepburn ✨’

When you get to wear an icons tiara… #audreyhepburn ✨ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Sep 26, 2017 at 5:25am PDT

Her fans were quick to respond, telling her how amazing she looked in the tiara. One fan commented: ‘You look just as beautiful in it as Audrey 💗’

Another said: ‘You look very beautiful 😍’

A third added: ‘Timeless beauty, both you and the tiara @hollywilloughby 😘😍’

When Holly spied the glittering tiara during the live show, she begged to be allowed to try it on – and then caused panic as she pretended to run off set whilst still wearing it.

MORE: Girl power! Fans go wild as Holly Willoughby ‘twins’ with Emma Bunton on lunch date

We can’t blame her for trying to make a quick getaway – we’d do anything to add that to our dressing up box!

Viewers took to Twitter to express their opinions on the AWKWARD moment when Head of Sales at auction house Christie’s, Adrian Hume-Sayer, ran after her.

‘Haha your man awkwardly running after holly with the tiara on #cringe #ThisMorning,’ one viewer shared.

Another added: ‘He actually thought holly was running off with the tiara #ThisMorning.’

Words by Natalie Bradshaw