Oh to be in Barbados right now...

After a relaxing Christmas break, it’s been a tough couple of days for everyone having to actually get out of bed before midday… Well, almost everyone as Holly Willoughby is currently sunning herself in Barbados.

It’s alright for some…

Yup, the 36-year-old has been taking a well-earned break from This Morning by jetting overseas with her family and has been busy keeping fans up to date with her dreamy getaway.

And after ringing in the New Year in the Caribbean, the mum-of-three is clearly enjoying some quality time with her kids as she took to Instagram with a rare photo next to three-year-old son Chester.

In the snap simply captioned ‘All the blues x’, the telly star can be seen teaching her little one how to dive from the edge of the pool with her hands in the air.

With her long blonde hair pulled back into a messy bun, Holly shows off her famous curves in a blue and white striped one piece with a plunging cut out back.

🦋💎🌊🐳🐬💙… all the blues x A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jan 2, 2018 at 10:53am PST

Adorable, right?

Naturally, a few minutes after sharing the holiday snap, Holly’s 2.9million followers flooded the star with praise.

‘Fab picture and you look amazing’, said one, while another added: ‘Great bum’.

A third commented: ‘Soooooo gorgeous… #pictureperfect’, and a fourth agreed: ‘Wow so beautiful’.

As well as little Chester, Holly is also currently on holiday with husband Dan Baldwin and their other two children, Harry, eight and Belle, six.

The TV star recently treated fans to another sun-soaked selfie as she made use of that incredible swimming pool as well as an underwater camera.

Rocking a gorgeous pink bikini, Holly held out the camera for a quick snap and captioned it: ‘Going out of 2017 style…..’.



Holly will have to enjoy all that hot weather while she can, as the star will be back just in time to present ITV’s Dancing On Ice alongside BFF Phillip Schofield when it kicks off on Sunday 7th.

Eeeeek! We can’t wait.