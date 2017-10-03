The This Morning star has paid tribute to her hubby on his big day

Despite spending most of her days on the telly, This Morning‘s Holly Willoughby likes to keep her family life a little more private.

But the 36-year-old gave fans a rare insight into her marriage on Tuesday when she paid tribute to her husband, Dan Baldwin on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Holly shared a gorgeous selfie next to her TV producer hubby taken from a terrace on Italy’s Amalfi coast while the pair were on holiday this year.

Next to the cute shot which sees the loved-up pair smiling at the camera, the telly presenter wrote: ‘Happy birthday to the man that is my world… love you baby’. How sweet is that?

Happy birthday to the man that is my 🌍… love you baby ❤️ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Oct 3, 2017 at 1:43am PDT

Naturally, it didn’t take long for Holly’s 2.6 million followers to comment on the pic with one excited fan writing: ‘Aw how cute. What a lovely picture.’

Another commented: ‘Ahh so sweet love and hugs to you both x’.

While a third wrote: ‘Beautiful couple who look so happy together happy birthday’ and a fourth added: ‘Gorgeous couple’.



Holly and Dan started dating back in 2005 when they met on the set of children’s TV show Ministry Of Mayhem.

The loved-up couple tied the knot just over a year later in 2007 – flash forward a few years and they are now the proud parents of three beautiful children – Harry James, 8, Belle, 6, and two-year-old Chester William.

After recently celebrated their TENTH wedding anniversary, the pair went on a romantic week away together.

Commemorating the impressive milestone, Holly posted another gushing tribute to her hubby which showed them jumping from a boat into the sea in their swimwear.

‘Home from the most incredible week… leaping into the next 10 years… love you baby! #weddinganniversary #10years #decade#loveandlaughter,’ she wrote next to the shot.

Home from the most incredible week… leaping into the next 10 years… love you baby! #weddinganniversary #10years #decade #loveandlaughter A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Aug 4, 2017 at 5:43am PDT

AW! Holly might not post many family shots, but we LOVE it when she does.