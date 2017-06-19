'I think she meant "thank you"...'

Kids – don’t they just say the darnedest things?

And as Holly Willoughby has recently discovered, they write the darnedest things too – as a Father’s Day message written by daughter Belle to her husband Dan Baldwin has given them both quite the surprise, and has left her fans in stitches.

The This Morning host often allows fans to see snapshots of her home life with TV producer hubby Dan, and their three children: eight-year-old Harry, six-year-old Belle, and two-year-old Chester.

Seeing as all three kids are still in the ages of extreme arts and crafts enthusiasm, there was sure to be an abundance of homemade gifts in store for Dan on Father’s Day.

However, for Holly, Belle’s offering stood out so much that she decided to share it with her followers via Instagram.

Posted on Sunday (18th June), Belle’s gift can be seen as a handwritten story about a girl named Belle, who ‘loves her dad’ and helped to teach Harry how to brush his teeth.

Very sweet… but the truly memorable part comes in the phrase written at the top of the page: ‘fack you’!

A story for her dad on Father's Day… I think she meant 'thank you' 😂😂😂 #fackyou #belle A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

Thankfully, it seems as if Belle didn’t suddenly decide to hit her dad with a rude phrase on Father’s Day – but was rather a misspelling of ‘thank you’.

‘A story for her dad on Father’s Day… I think she meant “thank you”‘, wrote an amused Holly as a caption, along with three laughing emojis and the hashtags #fackyou and #belle.

Unsurprisingly, her fans have enjoyed this hugely and have weighed in with their appreciation: ‘Fab, so funny. Keith Lemon has a lot to answer for…’ wrote one.

Well, that’s certainly a gift to remember!