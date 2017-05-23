The This Morning presenter has been frank about her marital hurdles

Holly Willoughby and her husband Dan Baldwin appear to be one of the nicest couples in showbiz.

While Holly charms the nation as one of the foremost TV presenters in the nation, Dan’s busy making TV magic happen behind the scenes as a producer – and as they approach their 10-year wedding anniversary, they look to be just as in love as ever.

However, no marriage is perfect – and Holly’s admitted that she and Dan have arguments that’ll last overnight, and occasionally she’ll have to walk away from a row to calm down.

This Morning anchor Holly opened up about the natural hurdles that have occurred in her relationship live on air. Recalling times where they’d argue, she revealed:

‘Sometimes I just need to have more of a level head, so I just go off and calm down a bit.

‘I just need that bit of space.’

Holly, 36, also revealed that she occasionally lets a fight stew overnight, without resolving it before they go to sleep – but in the light of day, things always seem better.

‘I wake up the following morning and things don’t seem as bad.

‘Sometimes you’ve just rationalised things a bit better in your head, and you’re not so emotional and quick to snipe and shout.’

The couple married in August 2007, after meeting and becoming friends on the set of children’s TV show Ministry of Mayhem in 2004. They have three children together: Harry, 8, Belle, 6, and two-year-old Chester.

This Morning was cancelled on Tuesday (23rd May) in response to the tragedy in Manchester, but should be back on screens for the rest of the week.