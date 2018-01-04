We can't WAIT for Sunday's launch

It might be cold and wet outside, but at least January brings some incredible evening telly. We’ve got the start of Celebrity Big Brother, The Voice and of course, Dancing On Ice.

Yup, after three whole years away from our TV screens, the firm winter favourite is back – and we couldn’t be more excited.

But it looks like we’re not the only ones who can’t wait for January 8 to come around, as host Holly Willoughby has been teasing fans in the run-up to the launch show.

Taking to Instagram, the This Morning presenter shared three photos alongside her co-host, Phillip Schofield as well as judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Jason Gardiner and Ashley Banjo.

The first snap shows all six of them looking off into a beautiful mountain back drop, while the words ‘The greatest show on ice’ can be seen written in the stars.

Holly, 36, looks stunning in the second pic which is a gorgeous close up of her flawless face looking off into the distance.

And the final shot is giving us serious wintery feels as snow falls down on the celebs all looking very smart.

‘It’s been worth the wait… See you on Sunday 6pm @itv xx #dancingonice @dancingonice’, Holly wrote next to the images.



Naturally, it didn’t take long for the mum-of-three’s 2.9million followers to comment on the post which racked up an impressive 34k likes in a matter of hours.

‘AAAAH THIS HAS TO BE THE MOST EXCITING THING HAPPENING IN 2018! so excited for it to be back!’ one very excited fan wrote.

Another said: ‘Omg I can’t wait I love this programme x’, and a third simply commented: ‘Stunning’.

While a fourth added: ‘I am so looking forward to watching this new Dancing on Ice. Oh and you Holly will look your beautiful self as always’.

The revival of DOI will see the likes of Love Island winner Kem Cetinay, Bake Off’s Candice Brown and Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent take to the ice this Sunday.

And by the looks of the newly released trailer – there’s going to be A LOT of falling over…