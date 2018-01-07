Dancing On Ice starts tonight!

Holly Willoughby gave fans a stunning glimpse of her Dancing On Ice outfit as she shared a teaser clip from the brand new set of the skating show on Instagram.

The This Morning presenter returns to the ice rink tonight alongside co-host Phillip Schofield but couldn’t resist giving fans a sneak peak of what to expect from her wardrobe.

Wearing a stunning blue Grecian-style dress, Holly opted to go braless in the plunging design – and fans were loving it!

‘Hollywilloughby looking amazing as per !’ commented one fan.

‘Wow @hollywilloughby you look amazing‘, said another.

‘Love the dress Holly. You look fab x’, added a third.

‘Beautiful Holly, love that colour x,’ a fourth said.

In the clip, a smiling Holly said: ‘The wait is nearly over’

Phillip added: ‘Tonight we go live with 12 brand new celebrities, four legendary judges, and one all new ice arena supercharged for 2018.’

Holly finished: ‘The greatest show on ice is back, and you won’t want to miss it.’

Her teasing clip comes after several Dancing On Ice stars were reportedly struck down with a ‘killer flu’ just hours before the live show launch.

The Great British Bake Off’s Candice Brown, Hollyoaks star Stephanie Waring and Good Morning Britain weatherman Alex Beresford are allegedly hitting the flu remedies in a desperate bid to get better.

Tonight’s launch show will see Kem Cetinay, Jake Quickenden, Stephanie Waring, Antony Cotton, Candice Brown and Perri Shakes-Drayton take to the ice.

The final six celebrities will perform in next Sunday’s show.

Dancing On Ice starts tonight at 6pm on ITV.