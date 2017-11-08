This pic is amazing

We’re used to seeing Holly Willoughby looking effortlessly incredible every weekday morning on our telly screens (how does she do it?!).

But now it looks like the This Morning star will be wowing us every Saturday evening as well, after the Holly gave fans a glimpse of her first Dancing On Ice look in the run-up to the new series.

And it is amazing…

Sharing a snap with her 2.7 million Instagram followers from the new set of the tenth series, the 36-year-old stunned in the floor length white gown with sequins embellished down the side.

Holly has her hair pulled back into a sleek up-do in the pic, while her make-up is just as understated and elegant as usual.

‘Day 1 of something very exciting today…’, the mum-of-three captioned the stunning photo taken by her stylist.

Obviously the star’s fans couldn’t wait to gush over the snap, as one said: ‘Oh my goodness… stunning’.

While another commented: ‘I literally cannot cope with how phenomenal you look – congratulations on whatever you’re doing – it’s working.’

And a third added: ‘Lovely dress, shows off your gorgeous figure holly xxx’, while a fourth agreed: ‘Wow….an angel…’.



But Holly wasn’t the only one treating fans to a behind-the-scenes look at the new series of DOI, as This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield also shared his own snap from the photo shoot.

Standing in front of a green screen, 55-year-old Phil can be seen posing alongside his telly partner as they were joined by new judges of the show Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

He captioned it: ‘Most of the gang sooooo good to be talking ice again #DancingOnIce’. We wonder where fourth judge, Jason Gardiner is?



Dancing On Ice will be back in January following three years off air and you can check out all the celebs who’ll be joining the line-up HERE!

Eeeek! Is it January yet?!