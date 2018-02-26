What did you make of Holly's DOI look?

There was a fairytale theme on Dancing On Ice this week, and boy did Holly Willoughby get on board with it.

Yup, while the This Morning presenter usually opts for an understated/simple look, she transformed into a real-life princess as she hosted the show alongside BFF Phillip Schofield on Sunday evening.

The breathtaking white gown featured a strapless corseted top, cinched-in waist and beautiful layers of tulle which draped to the floor.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Hols completed the incred look by wearing her trademark blonde hair in loose curls and matching it with a red lip, while also pairing the dress with some sparkly dewdrop earrings.

Uploading a snap of herself in the gorgeous gown just ahead of the show, she thanked her glam squad by writing: ‘Once upon a time on @dancingonice it was fairytale week… see you at 6pm @itv #whenyouwishuponastar Dress by @halfpennylondon shoes by @karen_millen jewels by @fenwickbondst … thanks @angiesmithstyle @patsyoneillmakeup and @cilerpeksah_hairstylist #hwstyle.’

But as hundreds of fans rushed to compliment the mum-of-three on her dreamy gown, everybody was left wondering the same thing… was Holly ready for a trip down the aisle?

More: Holly Willoughby goes on furious rant over Time’s Up campaign as she BLASTS photographers for ‘upskirt photos’

‘Nice of Holly to jib out of her wedding to host #dancingonice #whatswiththedress?’, joked one Twitter user.

Another asked: ‘Holly willoughby may I borrow that dress for my wedding day??’.

And a third agreed: ‘Gosh almost another chance to wear a wedding dress here!! It’s stunning’.

Well, it turns out that the dress – designed by Kate Halfpenny – IS actually a bridal gown.

While Holly’s wedding dress stole the DOI limelight on Sunday evening, unfortunately we had to say goodbye to another celeb skater as Alex Beresford just missed out on a spot in the semi final.

The Good Morning Britain weatherman went head-to-head with Love Island‘s very own Kem Cetinay in the tense skate-off, but it was Alex who was unanimously voted out by the judges.

The competition is certainly heating up!