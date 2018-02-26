What did you make of Holly's DOI look?
There was a fairytale theme on Dancing On Ice this week, and boy did Holly Willoughby get on board with it.
Yup, while the This Morning presenter usually opts for an understated/simple look, she transformed into a real-life princess as she hosted the show alongside BFF Phillip Schofield on Sunday evening.
The breathtaking white gown featured a strapless corseted top, cinched-in waist and beautiful layers of tulle which draped to the floor.
Hols completed the incred look by wearing her trademark blonde hair in loose curls and matching it with a red lip, while also pairing the dress with some sparkly dewdrop earrings.
Uploading a snap of herself in the gorgeous gown just ahead of the show, she thanked her glam squad by writing: ‘Once upon a time on @dancingonice it was fairytale week… see you at 6pm @itv #whenyouwishuponastar Dress by @halfpennylondon shoes by @karen_millen jewels by @fenwickbondst … thanks @angiesmithstyle @patsyoneillmakeup and @cilerpeksah_hairstylist #hwstyle.’
But as hundreds of fans rushed to compliment the mum-of-three on her dreamy gown, everybody was left wondering the same thing… was Holly ready for a trip down the aisle?
‘Nice of Holly to jib out of her wedding to host #dancingonice #whatswiththedress?’, joked one Twitter user.
Another asked: ‘Holly willoughby may I borrow that dress for my wedding day??’.
And a third agreed: ‘Gosh almost another chance to wear a wedding dress here!! It’s stunning’.
Well, it turns out that the dress – designed by Kate Halfpenny – IS actually a bridal gown.
While Holly’s wedding dress stole the DOI limelight on Sunday evening, unfortunately we had to say goodbye to another celeb skater as Alex Beresford just missed out on a spot in the semi final.
The Good Morning Britain weatherman went head-to-head with Love Island‘s very own Kem Cetinay in the tense skate-off, but it was Alex who was unanimously voted out by the judges.
The competition is certainly heating up!