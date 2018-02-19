Holly Willoughby DIVIDES fans with very unusual Dancing On Ice look

Was Holly's dress a hit or a miss?

Holly Willoughby usually gets it pretty right when it comes to her Dancing On Ice looks.

Seriously, did you SEE her incredible white gown a couple of weeks ago?!

Unfortunately, it looks like the 37-year-old’s latest offering to fashion hasn’t been as well received, as she took to the ice in a unusually busy dress.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

The long, black gown featured one strappy shoulder and the other covered with a piece of material.

Ditching her understated look, the This Morning presenter’s outfit was also dusted with sparkly jewels all down one side.

But while we think the mum-of-three looks totally amazing, DOI viewers at home were left confused by the choice of dress and took to Twitter to question Hols.

More: Whoops! Holly Willoughby makes blunder live on This Morning after celebrating birthday with booze and cake

‘Where’s the other half of Holly’s dress? #DancingOnIce’, said one fan.

While another added: ‘Oh dear. They ran out of fabric for Holly’s left shoulder. #DOI #DancingOnIce’.

And they weren’t the only ones…

Luckily, there were a load of loyal Holly fan who couldn’t get enough of the bold design, as one wrote: ‘Absolutely love Holly’s dress, she never disappoints # dancingonice @hollywills @dancingonice’.