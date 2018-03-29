There's a drastic transformation coming...

Holly Willoughby has shared an emotional message as This Morning prepares to go through a pretty big change.

The show is leaving the iconic South Bank studio in London whilst it undergoes refurbishment and so Thursday’s programme was the last one to be filmed at the site for the time being, leaving Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield feeling reflective.

Holly, 37, shared a black-and-white photo showing her and Phil admiring the view of the River Thames from the window and admitted she’d miss the familiar set.

‘Well… we’re going to miss this view!’ the mum-of-three wrote.

‘Bye for now @itvstudios thanks for having us… see you once the builders move out!’

Holly’s moving post left many fans feeling just as emotional about the big relocation.

‘Aww so sad😢 lots of lovely memories to treasure,’ one follower commented, whilst another wrote: ‘Oh it is sad good luck for the new studio’

Meanwhile others admitted that they’d love to get their hands on some of the furniture from the famous Studio 8 set – and this actually happened during Thursday’s show.

Yep, Holly and Phil played a game with viewers called It’s Behind You where those phoning in were able to pick pretty much anything to take.

The callers who got through slightly unexpectedly opted for a unicorn and a duck from the studio – so if that iconic sofa still needs a new home, guys, we’d be more than happy to have it!

Holly also marked the end of their time on the current set with a ‘mic drop’ video.

Switching studios isn’t the only change coming up for This Morning as Holly and Phil, 55, will also be off our screens next week.

The pair are taking their usual Easter holidays break and will be replaced by the returning Rylan Clark-Neal and his fellow Big Brother presenter Emma Willis.