This Morning’s Holly Willoughby usually likes to keep her home life private.

But the mum-of-three delighted fans on Monday when she shared rare family photo of her eldest son Harry and husband Dan Baldwin.

Taking to Instagram, 37-year-old Hols shared a snapshot of her eldest son Harry, eight, enjoying a day out at the football with his dad.

In the sweet pic, the father and son duo can be seen from behind making their way to their seats at Wembley Stadium for the Carabao Cup final.

While little Harry is all wrapped up in a colourful hooded coat, Dan braved the cold in a woollen bobble hat.

Holly captioned the photo: ‘Father and son at the League Cup final yesterday at Wembley… love this photo… Harry’s catching up with Dan!Arsenal 0-3 Man City’.

The telly presenter completed the caption with a sad face emoji – hinting that the boys had been cheering on Arsenal who were beaten 3-0 by Man City.

And it didn’t take long for the snap to rack up thousands of likes, as Holly’s 3.4million followers gushed over the adorable moment.

‘Beautiful memories made right there and many more to make’, said one fan.

Another commented: ‘Your young lad will remember these times with his Dad for life. Has they are priceless moments @hollywilloughby’.

While a third added: ‘Gorgeous photo nearly as tall as his dad’.

Holly and Dan – who married in 2007 – have three children together, Harry, Belle, six, and Chester, three.

Holly and Dan – who married in 2007 – have three children together, Harry, Belle, six, and Chester, three.

Although their adorable family is rarely seen on social media, Holly does occasionally share sweet snaps of her brood, while always ensuring she keeps their faces hidden.

Meanwhile, as her boys enjoyed a day at the footie, Holly prepared herself for another incredible Dancing On Ice show alongside BFF Phillip Schofield.

Taking to social media before the quarter-final aired, the telly star gave fans a glimpse of her incredible bridal-inspired gown for fairytale week.

