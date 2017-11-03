Holly's officially become the queen of dressing up!

Holly Willoughby is known for her enviable fashion choices but it’s fancy dress that she’s TOTALLY owning right now.

Just days after becoming an amazing ‘zombie unicorn’ for the Halloween celebrations on This Morning, the presenter has got dressed up again to film a Christmas special of ITV2 show Celebrity Juice and this time opted to transform into Little Red Riding Hood.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: You’ll be AMAZED at Holly Willoughby and the This Morning team’s Halloween outfits

And needless to say her many fans LOVED it as Holly, 36, gave a sneaky peek of the ensemble via Instagram on Friday.

‘Last nights @celebjuiceofficial Christmas special… presenting Lil’ Red! ❤️,’ the TV star captioned a photo.

Last nights @celebjuiceofficial Christmas special… presenting Lil’ Red! ❤️ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Nov 3, 2017 at 3:34am PDT

In the snap Holly sports a corset dress with a white and black top and red skirt and covers herself with a matching scarlet cape as she holds a basket in her hands.

The mum-of-three gives a grin for the camera as she models the costume and it definitely seemed to make her fans smile too.

In fact many think it’s one of her top looks yet!

‘Fabbb uuu llous ! Best outfit yet 😍👍,’ one admirer commented, whilst another said: ‘Oh Wow Holly you look amazing xx’

And one added: ‘Omgggg so cute! 😍 can’t wait to see it.’

Meanwhile one fan seemed inspired, having posted: ‘I need this outfit for Christmas Day 😍😍’

Yep, it’s definitely got us feeling festive!

Holly and the gang opted to dress up in costumes inspired by pantomime to shoot the Christmas edition of the panel show and it looks like it was a lot of fun for all involved.

Fearne Cotton decided to become the Queen of Hearts from Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland…

Last night we filmed our @celebjuiceofficial Christmas special where we all dressed up in panto outfits and I got to channel my inner queen of hearts/Helena Bonham Carter ♥️♥️🃏🃏 A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) on Nov 3, 2017 at 12:31am PDT

Meanwhile Keith Lemon seemed to be channelling the Mad Hatter and fellow guests Gino D’Acampo and John Barrowman also got into the panto spirit with their costumes.

Christmas @celebjuiceofficial December 14th. Last ep next week A post shared by Keith Lemon (@keithlemon) on Nov 3, 2017 at 2:07am PDT

We can’t wait to see it!