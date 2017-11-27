'It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas...'

Holly Willoughby’s stylish transformation has become the gift that keeps on giving – and her latest showstopping outfit is no exception.

The This Morning presenter had her loyal fans doing virtual somersaults over her latest ensemble, which saw her getting into the festive spirit early in a stunning red outfit.

Showcasing her new slimline figure, Holly wore a scarlet blouse with flared sleeves and a chic asymmetric midi skirt which showed off her toned legs.

The blonde bombshell captioned her snap: ‘It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas… today’s look on @thismorning skirt by @marksandspencer top by @topshop shoes by @gianvitorossi #hwstyle’.

Fans were quick to compliment the TV star on another flawless look, with many gushing over how amazing she looked.

One commented: ‘I always love you in red and it goes with the season of Christmas.’

While another said: ‘Gorgeous as ever holly’ and ‘You couldn’t get anymore perfect’.

Another gushed: ‘Looking sensational as always holly very festive x’ and ‘You are just remarkable and flawless’.

Holly has become something of a style icon as of late, with many of her outfits selling out online and in store within 90 minutes of her sharing the designs on her Instagram page.

A pink pleated skirt from M&S’s Per Una range that Holly wore recently is no longer available after receiving more than 90,000 Instagram ‘likes’.

And an Oasis leather shift dress sold out in just two hours after Holly flaunted it on This Morning.

Even with a hefty price tag, a £1,400 Ashish rainbow-striped sequin dress that she wore on The Jonathan Ross Show sold out on online store Matches just half an hour after her appearance.

Whatever you’re doing Holly, keep it up. We think you look amazing!