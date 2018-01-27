REVEALED: Holly Willougby’s fitness secret

We uncover the exercise behind the TV star's new shape

TAGS:

Her shrinking frame has been a hot topic for months, yet Holly Willoughby, 36, has kept her weight-loss plan under wraps. But Now can exclusively reveal that kickboxing is what’s helped her achieve her svelte body.

‘Holly loves kickboxing and finds it an easy way to stay trim,’ says our insider.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

READ: Oops! Amanda Holden risks MAJOR wardrobe malfunction as she goes braless on wild night out with BGT stars

‘She even has a kickboxing bag in her spare room,  so she can work out at home.’

Holly’s Celebrity Juice co-star Keith Lemon has also confirmed the sport is behind the presenter’s slimmer frame, saying,  ‘I heard it’s some sort of boxing.’

But it seems kickboxing’s  not her only weight-loss weapon. Lynne Robinson, founder of Body Control Pilates, admitted she’d taught Holly ‘for  months’ at her home, saying, ‘She had post-natal classes to strengthen her core.’

Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock (5593529bj)

When it comes to diet, we’re told Holly sticks to mainly vegetarian. ‘Holly does eat fish and occasionally chicken, but it’s mainly veggies. She watches her carbs and is conscious not to overload on the  bad stuff.’

Holly’s weight loss has divided fans.‘It would be wonderful if you  put something together on how you achieved your amazing results,’ one  fan wrote. But others have expressed concern, with one pleading,‘Don’t lose any  more weight.’

Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock (9110824bf)

Her close pal Keith is keen to find out her tips too, saying, ‘I asked  if she was bringing out a fitness DVD, because everyone’s going  to be saying, “I want a body  like Holly!”’

But don’t expect Holly to spill the beans. She says, ‘I try not to let the way I look be the main focus, because it’s not the important thing.’

Well, we think you look absolutely fabulous Holly, no matter what size you are!