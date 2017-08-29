The popular presenter loos amazing in her latest photo

Holly Willoughby has been enjoying a well deserved break from This Morning on holiday with her family.

But while we’re all missing the 36-year-old and her on-screen hubby Phillip Schofield brightening up our mornings, it doesn’t look like Holly is missing her job all that much.

Nope, the telly star has been showing us all exactly how much fun she’s having by posting a stunning photo of herself relaxing on the back of a yacht.

We’re not jealous at all…

With the wind running through her long, blonde hair – the mum-of-three looks happier than ever as she smiles into the distance.

The blonde beauty looks very brown in the natural snap wearing a summery patterned dress, simply captioning the photo: ‘Au revior St. Tropez’, along with a few emojis.

Au revoir St Tropez … ☀️🛥🥂 dress by @miguelinagambaccini A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Aug 28, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

And fans rushed to comment on how great the telly star looks, with one writing: ‘@hollywilloughby absolutely beautiful as always‘.

Another said: ‘Natural beauty nothing fake about you so perfect’.

While a third added: ‘You look wonderful and enjoying your well earned holiday.Have fun with your lovely family.’

Despite being away from our telly screens for what seems like FOREVER, Holly has been keeping her thousands of fans updated with regular holiday snaps on her travels.

And she was even reunited with BFF Phil during a wild night on holiday – where the pals were videoed doing shots together along with pals Bradley Walsh and Peter Jones!

Well, we wouldn’t expect anything less…

During her break from TM, Holly also celebrated her ten-year wedding anniversary with hubby Dan Baldwin which the presenter captured in an amazing photo of the pair leaping into the sea.

Next to the picturesque shot, Holly wrote: ‘Home from the most incredible week… leaping into the next 10 years… love you baby! #weddinganniversary #10years #decade #loveandlaughter’.

Home from the most incredible week… leaping into the next 10 years… love you baby! #weddinganniversary #10years #decade #loveandlaughter A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Aug 4, 2017 at 5:43am PDT

Aw, while we’re glad Holly is having fun – we really are counting down the days until her and Phil are back…