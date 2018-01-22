Did you spot this?

Holly Willoughby might be a TV star but even she still has those awkward moments in life, like when you don’t know whether to go for a handshake, hug or kiss – and hers just happened on live telly.

The presenter left Dancing On Ice viewers cringing on Sunday night when she attempted to give contestant Max Evans a goodbye peck after his performance, only for him to not realise she was there.

However, the rugby player then seemed to notice 36-year-old Holly and went in for a kiss – but Holly was already pulling away, resulting in both of them completely missing each other. Whoops!

Max, 34, then skated off with partner Ale Izquierdo.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Holly Willoughby forced to apologise over AWKWARD accident live on This Morning

The cringeworthy moment – which came after Max received a mixed reaction from the judges, having almost dropped Ale during their routine – didn’t go unnoticed by fans watching at home who were quick to react on social media.

‘That was awkward with Holly, kiss or not to kiss! #DancingOnIce,’ one observed, whilst another quipped: ‘Awkward dance even more awkward kiss goodbye to Holly #DancingOnIce’

And one added: ‘Holly and Max demonstrating when a kiss can be awkward! #DancingOnIce’

Meanwhile one even said that the awkward moment ‘stole the show’.

Fortunately for Holly it wasn’t all bad as she left fans seriously impressed with her stunning choice of outfit for the disco-themed show.

The mum-of-three tried out a new look by donning a dazzling sequinned dress featuring a thigh-high split and seemed to be loving it as she posed for an Instagram snap.

‘D-I-S-C-O …. let’s do this… @dancingonice,’ Holly captioned the shot.

The pretty frock earned heaps of compliments from Holly’s followers, with one commenting: ‘Loving your dress! Couldn’t stop staring when you was on tonight so beautiful!’

‘WOW just WOW !’ another simple remarked.

As for Max, he managed to avoid the skate-off despite his slip-up and it was Hollyoaks star Stephanie Waring who was sent home.