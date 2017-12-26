On the days that she presents the ITV show, the mum-of-three – who shares kids Harry, eight, Belle, six and three-year-old Chester with hubby Dan Baldwin – has always showcased her INCRED outfit of the day on Instagram (tagging them with the hashtag #hwstyle) so that we can all go out and copy it.
Her daily post has even resulted in many of her clothes being sold out within hours of her wearing them. And with adorable ensembles like THIS, who can blame us for wanting to snap up Holly’s wardrobe?
But in her most recent posts, a fair few fans have noticed the star’s changing body – with many questioning how she managed to get such a dream figure.
And although Holly has never explicitly spoken about her weight-loss, we think she looks more confident than ever.
So here’s a look at Holly’s incredible transformation this year…
Holly Willoughby
Holly started off the year with this very sexy low-cut top as she hosted Play To The Whistle.
Holly Willoughby
WOW! The presenter looked incredible in this tight, pink gown which perfectly shows off her tiny waist.
Holly Willoughby
Keeping things simple, Holly opted for this all black, leather outfit in March, complete with a cheeky split.
Holly Willoughby
Another stunning, floor-length gown from the star at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards in May.
Holly Willoughby
This flirty floral dress is the perfect summer outfit – and it also gives fans a glimpse of Holly’s long legs.
Holly Willoughby
The star showed off her back while presenting This Morning over the summer in a simple, cut-out piece.
Holly Willoughby
One of our favourite Holly dresses EVER, this glittery, rainbow number was the perfect choice for an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show in September.
Holly Willoughby
We saw a whole new side to Holly when she had a sexy makeover in October for a Diet Coke advert. And it’s amazing!
Holly Willoughby
Holly can do no wrong in the style department – as she demonstrated at the Pride of Britain Awards in this split skirt ensemble.
Holly Willoughby
Catching some winter sun with her family, Holly showed off her incred figure in this £100 Hunza G bikini. And fans loved it so much it SOLD OUT in a matter of hours.
Holly Willoughby
This tight-fitting top and skirt combo was another fashion win for the telly star.
Holly Willoughby
Fans went wild for this extremely sexy black dress that Holly wore to the ITV Gala. And with a racy split and plunging neck line, we’re not surprised.
Holly Willoughby
What better way to show off how amazing her style has been this year, that at The British Fashion Awards in December. Bravo, Holly!
Holly Willoughby
Holly’s golden sparkly ensemble that she wore to host her final This Morning of the year proved she really has been our ‘golden girl’ of 2017.