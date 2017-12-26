We've LOVED watching Holly turn into a style icon this year

Let’s face it, Holly Willoughby is absolute goals – she’s intelligent, witty and an all round style goddess (we’re not jealous at all).

Yup, she’s the nation’s sweetheart who’s been lighting up our telly screens with co-host Phillip Schofield on This Morning since 2009 and we don’t think we’ll ever get bored of them.

Well, who else would turn up to work after a night out in the same outfit (and still a little bit tipsy) à la Phil and Holly after the NTA’s last year?

But while the 36-year-old has been giving us serious outfit inspo for years, 2017 has seen Holly really step up her fashion game.

This Morning's Holly Willoughby reveals her VERY bizarre beauty secret

On the days that she presents the ITV show, the mum-of-three – who shares kids Harry, eight, Belle, six and three-year-old Chester with hubby Dan Baldwin – has always showcased her INCRED outfit of the day on Instagram (tagging them with the hashtag #hwstyle) so that we can all go out and copy it.

Her daily post has even resulted in many of her clothes being sold out within hours of her wearing them. And with adorable ensembles like THIS, who can blame us for wanting to snap up Holly’s wardrobe?

But in her most recent posts, a fair few fans have noticed the star’s changing body – with many questioning how she managed to get such a dream figure.

And although Holly has never explicitly spoken about her weight-loss, we think she looks more confident than ever.

So here’s a look at Holly’s incredible transformation this year…