The presenter opted for a daring frock...

Holly Willoughby has been heating things up on Dancing On Ice in a seriously sexy dress – and sent fans WILD when she gave a cheeky preview of it on Instagram.

The mum-of-three donned a daring thigh-split frock ready for the show on Sunday night and posed for a photo whilst getting ready which shows her flashing her long legs in the gown as she sits in her dressing room.

‘@dancingonice office… see you at 6pm @itv 🖤,’ Holly, 36, captioned the revealing picture.

In the snap the presenter reclines with her pins crossed whilst reading through material before the programme and also models her pretty black sandals.

She completes the chic look with a slightly waved hairdo.

Holly’s followers were left stunned by the candid photo and many couldn’t help but comment on her very toned legs.

‘Look at those incredible legs,’ one admirer wrote, whilst another quipped: ‘Jesus….Holly what are you trying to do….crash the internet’

And one simply said: ‘Holly you look amazing’

Some celeb pals also seemed in awe of the shot, including Davina McCall who posted: ‘Legggggggsssssssss’

And even her Dancing On Ice co-host Phillip Schofield got in on the act.

‘You minx!!!!!’ he commented along with a crying with laughter face and a thumbs-up emoji. LOLs.

It didn’t end there as Holly delighted her fans with another photo of the frock where she gives a flash of her cleavage in the low-cut design.

Holly posted a selfie in a rainbow-patterned tracksuit on the way there and called the ensemble her ‘comfy comfs’. Though we only wish we still looked that good when we’re lounging in our trackies…

Whilst the presenter might have been in work mode getting ready for the show, she also squeezed in some mum time too by showing her daughter Belle, 6, the icy set.

Proud parent Holly posted a snap of the youngster admiring the scenery and wrote: ‘6 years ago she was ringside in my belly… now look at her… @dancingonice 💕’

Awww, so cute!