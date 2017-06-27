AWKS! Holly Willoughby unimpressed as Loose Women’s Nadia Sawalha jokes about her figure live on air

The This Morning presenter did NOT look happy...

Holly Willoughby is known for her laid back nature and hilarious banter on This Morning, and the whole nation loves her for it.

But on Tuesday’s edition of the daytime telly show, Holly was left uncharacteristically flustered when the Loose Women ladies were caught talking about her live on air. Awks!

During the part of the show where Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield link over to the ladies to chat about what’s coming up on LW, the panellists didn’t seem to realise they were on air.

And as Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan and Janet Street Porter giggled and chatted amongst themselves, Nadia Sawalha could be heard exclaiming: ‘Holly Willoughby’s disappearing!’

But 36-year-old Holly seemed less than impressed as Phil joked: ‘Cue, cue,’, while Ruth was saying: ‘You caught us by surprise!’

Clearly…

Luckily the mum-of-three dealt with the awkward moment like a pro and Nadia’s remark wasn’t mentioned again, although she isn’t the only one to comment on Holly’s figure.

The mum-of-three recently sparked a lil’ concern amongst fans after many noticed that she might have lost a bit of weight.

But after some followers commented that the blonde bombshell is ‘losing her trademark curves’, it turns out that the Celebrity Juice star has hopped on the Pilates trend – which is how she’s got such a great bod.

Lynne Robinson, director of London-based Body Control Pilates, claims to have trained Holly over the recent months and told The Sun Online that Hol had been looking to tone up.

And it’s clearly working as the star has been sharing a load of pics of her looking AH-mazing over the past few weeks, with THIS look being our fave.

Good morning Monday… today's look on @thismorning … dress by @warehouseuk and shoes by @alexanderwhiteltd