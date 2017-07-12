Fans have gone crazy for Holly's latest snap

The WHOLE nation has been talking about one thing this summer. Yup, everyone’s obsessed with Love Island.

Over the past few weeks our lives have been totally consumed by a load of singletons making up and breaking up in a luxury Majorcan villa – and we’re not ashamed to admit it.

Read: All the Latest TV news

But it looks like we’re not the only ones, as This Morning host (and self confessed LI superfan) Holly Willoughby has been sporting her very own Island inspired T-Shirt.

Clearly over the moon with her new top, the 36-year-old can be seen holding the hem out to make sure everyone can see the slogan ‘100% my type on paper’.

More: ‘Muggy!’ £6 Love Island t-shirts selling for nearly FIVE TIMES as much online after stocks SELL OUT in Primark

Which has basically become Amber Davies‘ catchphrase…

Holly captioned the – now deleted – black and white shot with three love hearts before adding: ‘thanks @newlookfashion #loveisland’.

And fans were delighted with the mum-of-three’s fashion statement, with one excited follower commenting: ‘Amazing haha we need them now!!’

Another said: ‘If Holly Willoughby has it I definitely need it’, while a third added: ‘Holly + love Island – I need one of these!!’

The popular telly presenter has made no secret of the fact she’s a BIG fan of the ITV2 matchmaking show, recently cosying up with a few of the dumped boys.

More: Holly Willoughby posts adorable throwback photo and gets a VERY unexpected reaction

Posing for a photo with a bunch of (topless) ex-islanders including Sam Gowland – who could be returning to the show in Wednesday night’s shock twist – as well as last year’s star, Rykard Jenkins and newly evicted Nathan Joseph and Simon Searles.

And Holly looks very pleased with herself as she captioned the snap: ‘S#@t day at the office… #loveisland’.

S#@t day at the office… #loveisland 🏝❤️☀️ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jul 6, 2017 at 4:33am PDT

And after meeting Jessica Shears and Mike Thalassitis – who could ALSO be heading back to the villa – she wrote: ‘Can’t tell you how ridiculously happy this made me!!!’

Can't tell you how ridiculously happy this made me!!! ☀️🏝❤️ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jul 3, 2017 at 5:07am PDT

We already knew Holly was #relatable, but this has made us love her even more…