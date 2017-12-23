The TV presenter looked amazing as usual

There’s no denying Holly Willoughby is one of the most beautiful women on TV, but she’s shown once again that she doesn’t need a scrap of make-up to look good.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram to share some holiday snaps from her latest ski trip and, of course, she went au natural on the slopes.

Fans were quick to compliment mum-of-three Holly, with one writing: ‘You look so beautiful. Have a magical Christmas.’

Another said: ‘The biggest babe ever!’ And a third added: ‘Such a natural beauty.’

This Morning host Holly captioned her photo: ‘Home now… always hard to say goodbye to this magical place… Felt literally on top of the world.’

Although Holly didn’t reveal where they were, she also shared a boomerang showing her and a friend preparing to take to the slopes one more time – revealing some breath taking mountain views.

But what is Holly’s secret to amazing skin? She says: ‘I always take my make-up off at night before I go to bed and as I’ve gotten older I’ve come to appreciate SPF more.

‘Even on a cloudy day in winter there’s still enough UV to damage your skin. So I wear SPF every single day.

‘I try to drink a lot of water and when I do I notice a huge difference in my skin. And sleep!’

We’re just off to slap on the SPF, down some water and have a nap…