Fans couldn't get enough of Holly's latest outfit

Barely a day goes by when Holly Willoughby isn’t giving us serious style envy.

We spend most afternoons flicking through the This Morning star’s Instagram page to see what incred outfit she’s been wearing today.

And Tuesday morning was no different as the mum-of-two looked as glamorous as ever when she took to our telly screens next to TV husband, Phillip Schofield.

Channeling her inner Hollywood star, Holly wowed fans in a yellow pleated skirt, matching jumper and a pair of nude heels.

And the 36-year-old – who wore her blonde hair in classic loose waves – even had a Marilyn Monroe moment when she swung around and gave ITV viewers a cheeky glimpse of her amazing legs!

And when Hols also uploaded a shot of her dancing around in the eye-catching outfit to Instagram, the star’s 2.6million followers were quick to comment.

‘Those legs tho! #takeabowlady’, one fan wrote while another agreed: ‘Total leg envy’.

A third commented: ‘I’d kill for legs like that!!!!!’, while a fourth simply commented: ‘Wow you look stunning @hollywilloughby’.



💛💛💛💛 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Oct 3, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

Holly’s cheeky photo comes after she paid a romantic tribute to her husband of ten years, Dan Baldwin on his birthday on Tuesday morning.

Sharing a picturesque throwback snap from their break to Positano in Italy, the loved-up couple can be seen cuddling up on their hotel balcony with the amazing coastal view in the background.

Next to the sweet pic, the telly star wrote: ‘Happy birthday to the man that is my (world)… love you baby’.

Happy birthday to the man that is my 🌍… love you baby ❤️ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Oct 3, 2017 at 1:43am PDT

Holly and Dan married back in 2007 after the pair met while filming children’s show Ministry Of Mayhem and they are now parents to Harry James, 8, Belle, 6, and two-year-old Chester William.

The pair recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary by jetting off on a romantic break to Cannes. AW!