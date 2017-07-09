Could Holly be heading to the jungle?

Holly Willoughby is hugely popular with viewers on This Morning and now there’s apparently a chance she could be taking the helm of another big ITV show.

The mum-of-three has reportedly been lined up as a potential replacement for Ant McPartlin on this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity should he wish to take more time off to recover following his current stint in rehab.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Holly Willoughby shares shock ‘before’ shot from This Morning dressing room

Rather than having Ant’s presenting partner Declan Donnelly host the programme alone, It’s claimed that show bosses think Holly, 36, would be an ideal stand-in to join him down under.

‘I’m a Celeb is ITV’s biggest show of the year so they’re keen to get a plan in place should Ant want to continue his down time,’ a source says.

‘Holly is the number one choice, she’s the nation’s favourite and already a huge fan of the show – the perfect Jane of the jungle to Dec’s Tarzan!’

Other stars said to be in the frame include Caroline Flack, Mark Wright and Scarlett Moffatt but Holly remains the favourite apparently.

‘Holly’s the perfect cover for Ant,’ the insider tell the Daily Star. ‘She’s wholesome, fun and has the experience needed to pull off the comedy links expected of the presenters.’

There’s been no official word from ITV about the rumours as of yet.

It comes after Ant, 41, emotionally announced last month that he was checking into rehab to tackle alcohol and prescription drug issues, saying at the time: ‘The first step is to admit to yourself you need help.

‘I feel like I have let a lot of people down and for that I am truly sorry. I want to thank my wife, family and closest friends for helping me through this really difficult time.’

There were reports in the week that followed that ITV had offered the star a paid year-long sabbatical, though it was thought that Ant would return in time to host I’m A Celebrity with Dec in November.

Holly is close friends with Ant and Dec and both she and This Morning co-presenter Phillip Schofield publicly showed their love for Ant when news of his rehab stint was revealed.

‘We wanted to take this moment to send our love and best wishes to our mate Ant,’ Phillip explained to the camera in the show’s opening segment.

‘As you may have seen he’s checked into a rehab clinic for help with substance abuse, prescription drugs and alcohol.’

Holly added that Ant had ‘bravely’ spoken out about the issue before reading out the statement he issued.