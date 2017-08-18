Yup, they even holiday together...

After spending every working hour together for months on end, you’d think Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield would want a bit of a break from each other – but clearly not.

The This Morning duo might be enjoying some time out from giving us constant LOL’s on the daytime telly show – but they obviously can’t bear to be apart and met up on their annual holiday to Portugal.

And they also decided to bring along a couple of their showbiz pals including presenter of The Chase Bradley Walsh and Dragon’s Den star Peter Jones.

Cue a load of shots and some rather rowdy behaviour from our favourite TV pair. We didn’t expect anything less…

Thoughtfully silver fox Phil caught the whole thing on Snapchat for us, first teasing his followers with a – rather sun-kissed – selfie which read: ‘All ready for the gang tonight’.

And it didn’t take long for the TV presenters to let their hair down as they all sat around a lively table surrounded by glasses of wine.

Sharing a short clip, 55-year-old Phil captured a HUGE tray of shots being passed round.

Bradley can then be heard joking: ‘That’s just for me. That’s great, that is sensational’.

Unfortunately Phil didn’t actually get his hands on any of the shots as 36-year-old Holly – who was also joined by hubby, Dan Baldwin – was caught knocking the whole tray onto the table.

As Phil cried: ‘Holly bloody shodding Willoughby! Spilt the whole god damn!’



After the shots mishap, Holly and Phil posted a cute snap of themselves grinning up at the camera – drink in hand – along with the caption ‘Reunited’.

Are these two friendship goals or what?

The hosts are currently on their summer holidays with their families in Portugal while presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford fill in back at ITV HQ.

And while we’re loving the pair on our screens every morning – we can’t wait for Phil and Holly get back to their rightful seats on the TM sofa on the 4th of September.

Set your alarms, people!