Ant has sought help for prescription drug and alcohol problems

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have publicly sent their well wishes to Ant McPartlin following the news that he’s checked into rehab.

The duo led celebrity reaction to the revelation that Ant is seeking help for prescription drug and alcohol issues during Monday’s edition of This Morning, where they showed their love for their friend as he faces up to his demons.

‘We wanted to take this moment to send our love and best wishes to our mate Ant,’ Phillip explained to the camera in the show’s opening segment.

‘As you may have seen he’s checked into a rehab clinic for help with substance abuse, prescription drugs and alcohol.’

Holly added that Ant had ‘bravely’ spoken out about the issue before reading out the statement he issued revealing his rehab stay.

Later on in the programme This Morning agony aunt Deidre Sanders joined Holly and Phil to discuss addiction problems and they praised 41-year-old Ant – whose problems are thought to have started from taking painkillers for a bad knee – for being so open about what he’s going through.

‘I think it’s great that he’s spoken out and it sets a great example for other people who we know will be out there and worrying about it, whether for themselves or on the behalf of someone else,’ said Deidre. ‘For him to step forward like that and say he has a problem.

‘He says he feels guilty, I don’t think he should. He was suffering with pain. I think it’s wonderful he’s made that move to get help.’

Holly agreed, saying: ‘I do too.’

Meanwhile Phil added: ‘This obviously is proof that whoever you are, wherever you are, whatever you do, these sort of things can affect you.’

Others stars have been reacting to the news, with Lorraine Kelly showing sympathy on her show.

‘If somebody like Ant can get depressed through an injury and it all spirals out of control, if it can happen to somebody like that, it can happen to anybody, and we need to be understanding,’ the presenter explained.

‘We wish him all the best, he’s a fantastic guy. I’m sorry he’s going through this.’

Lorraine also spoke of her own experiences with how addictive painkillers can become, admitting that she found the drug Tramadol ’seductive’ when she took it for a bad accident several years ago.

‘I actually came off it before… I actually wanted the pain more than the fact… honestly, it makes everything fantastic,’ she admitted. ‘But your head is full of cotton wool, it’s just horrible and it’s not real. It’s a horrible thing.’

Earlier Piers Morgan spoke out on Good Morning Britain and wished both Ant and his make-up artist wife Lisa Armstrong well as Ant starts his recovery.

‘He’s a great guy, one of the nicest people you’d meet and his wife Lisa does my make-up on Life Stories,’ Piers revealed.

‘They’re lovely people and obviously they’re going through a very tough time and I wish them both the very best.’

Ant’s presenting buddy and best friend Declan Donnelly has thanked everyone who’s showed support for Ant during this tough time.

‘Thank you for all the kind messages and well wishes for the big fella. He will be touched. Your support is, as ever, much appreciated. DD xx,’ Dec Tweeted on Sunday.

Ant might not be allowed visitors at rehab but he’s sure got lots of people supporting him through this from the outside.