Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield set for RETURN to Dancing On Ice as show comeback details revealed

We can't WAIT for this!

Dancing On Ice is coming back to our screens with a revamped version of the show but one thing that’s not changing is original hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Yep, the duo are reportedly set to return as presenters of the hit programme 11 years after they were first paired together on the debut series.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Holly Willoughby shares cute Peter Pan inspired pic with daughter

Holly, 36, and Phil, 55, fronted Dancing On Ice as a duo for five years before Holly stepped down and was replaced by Christine Lampard.

Now the original pair will be back for the comeback of the show which looks set to hit our screens in 2018.

‘It’s a massive coup for ITV to have Holly and Phil back on board,’ a source tells The Sun. ‘Producers love the idea of going back to the original line-up and they’re both really excited to return to their roots.’

Eek, we can’t wait!

It comes as more details about the revived show have been revealed, with former coaches Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean reportedly switching to being judges for the new series.

Meanwhile professional skater Sylvain Longchambon – who met actress wife Samia Ghadie on the programme – is apparently being lined up as chief skating tutor.

Several celebrities have been linked to the show as contestants too including Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown, Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn and even Katie Price.

The news of Holly and Phil’s return to DOI will come as a boost to many telly viewers who are missing them from This Morning during their summer break.

In July the pair presented their last show before taking six weeks off, meaning they’ll be back in September.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are stepping in in the meantime but several loyal TM fans are missing their dose of Holly and Phil in the mornings.

‘This morning isn’t the same without Holly and Phil,’ one viewer wrote on Twitter, whilst another said: ‘Miss holly and Phil on this morning so much’

Don’t worry guys, they’ll soon be back on not one but TWO huge shows!