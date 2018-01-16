We have a feeling these two might have sore heads this morning...

If there’s one thing we know about Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, it’s that they love a good night out.

Does anyone remember THAT This Morning episode after the NTA’s back in 2016? Of course you do…

So, when celebrating good pal Davina McCall‘s 50th birthday – it was only right that the presenters let their hair down in style and enjoyed a wild evening out. Who cares that it was only a Monday?

And luckily, 55-year-old Phil caught the whole thing on video for us and shared it on Snapchat.

The party animals – who were joined by Holly’s husband Dan Baldwin – started their big night at Mexican restaurant La Bodega Negra where they sipped on margaritas and necked a couple of shots of tequila.

In the clip, Holly joked that it was their it was ‘pre NTA’s night’ in preparation for next week’s ceremony, and as someone joked they were actually drinking water – Phil replied ‘as if’.

After having a few pre-drinks (20 according to Phil), the telly stars then headed to Café De Paris to join Davina to celebrate her big 5-0, three months after her actual birthday in October last year.

Phil took a few snaps inside the star-studded event – which was also attended by stars such as Emma Willis and Laura Whitmore – including a video of newly-single Davina hitting the dance floor.



After splitting with her husband of 17 years Matt Robertson, the star seemed to be putting her marital troubles aside as she partied the night away with pals.

Following a load of fun in the club, Phil, Holly and Dan later clambered into a cab to enjoy a good ol’ sing-song on the way home.

In the clip, a bleary-eyed Holly can be seen swaying along to a video on her phone, while her TV producer hubby sings at the top of his lungs in the front seat of the taxi.

Eeeek! We wonder if Holly and Phil are going to have sore heads on Tuesday?