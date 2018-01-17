Holly Willoughby praised for her parenting skills after she comforts a crying toddler live on This Morning

Well done Holly!

Holly Willoughby has been praised by This Morning viewers after she comforted a crying toddler on the show.

Tiny Tamzin started sobbing as her older sister Imogen prepared to have seven inches off her hair cut off to donate to the Little Princess Trust.

‘Why did you decide you wanted to do this?’ Phillip asked Imogen as Holly, 36, kept the toddler entertained by showing her boats out of the window. ‘Is it because of your lovely sister, that you wanted to do it?’

Imogen’s little sister Tamzin, who’s two years old, is in remission after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

‘Yes’, Imogen replied, before adding ‘and there’s another reason.’

She went on to tell the presenter, 55, that a trip to see her baby sister in hospital cemented her decision.

‘When she was in hospital and I went to visit, it was not just her. It was nearly all of the other children without any hair’, explained Imogen.

Phillip goes on to tell the youngster that she is ‘amazing’ as her mum takes a pair of scissors to her layers.

Impressed by Holly’s quick thinking to distract the tot so Imogen could tell her story, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

‘Well done @hollywills with that little girl, working with children in live entertainment too I can completely relate to that moment just now on @thismorning haha! Top class work! ‘, said one.

Another added: ‘Awwwww Holly you can tell you’re a Mom it was lovely how you consoled the little girl by distracting her on @thismorning.’

The segment on the weekday broadcast comes just days after Holly revealed that one of her friends was also having her locks lopped off for the charity.

Little Princess Trust gifts wigs made out of real hair to children and young adults who have lost their own as a result of cancer or another illness.

