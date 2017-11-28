Holly's often been expecting whilst hosting the show

Holly Willoughby is getting ready to return to Dancing On Ice and it sounds like she’s concerned about a certain tradition she had on the show coming back too…

The presenter has apparently joked that she’s worried she might get PREGNANT with her fourth child when the programme hits out screens again as she previously carried two of her three kids during her time hosting the series.

Jayne Torvill, who will be a judge on the reboot along with skating partner Christopher Dean, has spoken of 36-year-old Holly’s tradition ahead of the show’s comeback.

‘Holly told me she’s a bit worried because every time she does Dancing On Ice she gets pregnant,’ Jayne, 60, tells OK! magazine. ‘She’s had all three of her children while hosting the show.’

Whilst this isn’t entirely correct as Holly welcomed son Chester in 2014 – three years after she’d left the programme – she was expecting son Harry and daughter Belle whilst presenting the show alongside Phillip Schofield in 2009 and 2011 respectively.

It comes after the This Morning star recently spoke of how she and husband Dan Baldwin were probably ‘done’ with having children, though sometimes considered adding a fourth addition to the family.

‘When you look around the table and you’ve got these little people you’ve made together who are just so funny, that’s when you think: “Maybe we should have more,”’ Holly told Fabulous magazine. ‘But that’s not a reason to have more!

‘That’s what I keep telling myself. No, no, no! I think I’m really, definitely done. I think.’

And last year she admitted that she even enjoyed giving birth each time she welcomed one of her children.

‘You only hear one side of the story and that’s not very helpful, and lots of women really enjoy it,’ she told The Sun. ‘Don’t get me wrong, there is pain, but it is pain in a different way.

‘I have never felt more alive than after I had given birth, and I don’t know what else compares to that.’

So could there be another Willoughbaby on the way when Dancing On Ice returns to our screens in January? Well it would certainly make for a nice surprise!