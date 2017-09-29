The This Morning presenter has treated followers to a sweet family shot

Holly Willoughby‘s Instagram page is the place to go for serious fashion inspo, Phillip Schofield friendship goals, or if you just want to have a bit of a giggle.

But while the This Morning star is constantly giving her fans social media updates, Holly rarely shares pictures of the family she shares with hubby Dan Baldwin.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

However, the proud mum-of-three gave her fans a peek at youngest son Chester on Friday as he celebrated his third birthday – and it is adorable!

Posting a gorgeous snap of the little one face down in a ball pit, blonde-haired Chester can be seen dressed in jeans and a jumper as he enjoys his big day.

If you can't be face down in a ball pool on your 3rd birthday when can you be…? 3 is the magic number… love you Chester chops! 💕 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Sep 29, 2017 at 4:22am PDT

Next to the sweet image, 36-year-old Holly wrote: ‘If you can’t be face down in a ball pool on your 3rd birthday when can you be…? 3 is the magic number…’

Before adding: ‘Love you Chester chops!’ OKAY, our hearts have officially melted.

And it looks like we’re not the only ones, as Holly’s 2.5million followers were quick to comment on the sweet shot, with one writing: ‘Happy birthday Chester have a fabulous day, can’t believe he’s 3 already.’

Another said: ‘His hair tho…happy birthday to your chester xxx’, while a third agreed: ‘Blonde just like Mummy I see xx’.

More: ‘Gorgeous!’ Holly Willoughby has an Audrey Hepburn moment and fans LOVE it

Chester is the youngest of Holly’s brood as her and hubby of ten years Dan are also proud parents to son Harry, eight, and six-year-old Belle.

Everything I could possibly ever want on my birthday!!!! 🎀🌈🎉🎂🍾🦄🍰🎁 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Feb 9, 2017 at 11:54pm PST

Speaking about her gorgeous little family, Holly recently admitted that she hasn’t totally ruled out having any more children, telling Fabulous magazine: ‘When you look around the table and you’ve got these little people you’ve made together who are just so funny, that’s when you think: “Maybe we should have more…”

‘But that’s not a reason to have more! That’s what I keep telling myself. No, no, no! I think I’m really, definitely done. I think.’