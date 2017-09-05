Apparently Rylan was SO drunk they had to film their interview with him 15 times

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been busy celebrating after This Morning were voted the Best Daytime Show by their loyal viewers.

Congrats, guys!

But after thanking fans for their support, the popular pair were left in fits of giggles on Tuesday morning as a montage of the star-studded event was played – including a clip of Sharon Marshall conducting an interview with the This Morning team.

Letting viewers in on the joke, Phil then admitted that they had to record that chat over 15 times because co-star Rylan Clark-Neal was ‘completely out of it’!

Explaining how CBB winner, Rylan enjoyed a few drinks before the red carpet event, the 55-year-old said: ‘Yesterday afternoon Rylan bumped into Frankie Dettori and it turned into a bit of sesh.’

The pair then showed footage of a very merry looking Rylan on the red carpet with a glass of wine in his hand, as Holly can be heard joking: ‘You know when you go to a wedding and you bring your really embarrassing mate!’

Insisting that the clip had to be shown to everyone, the mum-of-two then declared: ‘All of it! Are you joking? It’s the best bit!’

Before shouting: ‘He’s a disgrace to everyone at the company!’

Although Eamonn Holmes didn’t look too impressed…

As the cameras returned to the studio, the presenting duo still couldn’t stop laughing about Rylan’s outrageous antics as Holly admitted: ‘I was so excited that it wasn’t us.’

Side note: Remember the time Holly and Phil presented the show in their red-carpet outfits after partying all night at the National Television Awards?

Anyway, it looks like 28-year-old Rylan is feeling the effects of his wild night at the swanky bash, as he took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to tell his followers: ‘Never going out ever again’.

We’re not sure we believe you, Rylan!