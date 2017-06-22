The adorable shot really got people talking

Holly Willougby might just be the nation’s favourite telly presenter.

As well as giving us serious #friendshipgoals with This Morning co-star and BFF, Phillip Schofield, this lady has a wardrobe we could only dream of and an incredible figure to match.

Which is why practically every social media post she shares basically sends the Internet into meltdown.

And Holly’s latest Insta post is no different after the mum-of-three posted an adorable shot of her and her dad, Terry spending some time together as a slightly late Father’s Day treat.

Alongside the sweet shot of the pair beaming at the camera, 36-year-old Holly wrote: ‘Lovely, lovely afternoon hanging out with Papa Willoughby today… simply a joy to be around such an loving bundle of positivity… love you!’ N’aww.



But as well as being quick to point out just how cute the selfie is, fans just couldn’t believe how similar the pair look.

‘Your the image of your dad , lovely father daughter pic’, one follower wrote.

Another said: ‘Lovely pic.. i thought u looked like ur mum… but now i think u look like your papa… !’

A third pointed out: ‘You have your daddy’s nose!’, while a fourth added: ‘Spitting image!’ Agreed!

And it looks like it isn’t just her dad who Holly takes after, following another photo the presenter shared earlier this year.

Back in March Celebrity Juice star, Holly revealed who she got her bombshell looks from when she shared a selfie with her mum, Lynne.

Next to the snap, which racked up an impressive 46k likes, Holly wrote: ‘Happy birthday beautiful mumma!!!!!! Gorgeous both inside and out… love you… 69 today! Shhhhhh’.

And the pair not only share Holly’s trademark blonde hair, but they also both have the same flawless skin and wide smiles.

Well, it’s clear to see the Willoughby’s are a VERY attractive bunch!