'WOW' is all we can say...

If there’s one woman who knows how to absolutely NAIL Halloween – it’s Holly Willoughby.

After channeling her inner Harley Quinn last year, and previously rocking a dead Alice and Wonderland, when we need costume inspiration – we know exactly where to look.

But the This Morning presenter has definitely outdone herself this year as she dressed up as Wonder Woman for Celebrity Juice’s spooky Halloween special.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Taking to Instagram to debut the scary spin she’d put on her superhero ensemble, the mum-of-three looked sensational as she posed for the snaps.

Wearing a shiny red, blue and gold dress, 36-year-old Holly was a far cry from her usually understated self as she showcased her incredible figure in a pair of knee high boots.

MORE: This Morning’s Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby unveil mural of their faces and the reaction is BRILLIANT

As she hid her trademark blonde hair with a back wig, the telly star completed the look with some stunning glittery makeup and oozed glamour as she smouldered at the camera.

On tonight’s recording of @celebjuiceofficial its Halloween!!!! #zombie #wonderwoman thank you to my amazing glam team @patsyoneillmakeup and @angiesmithstyle ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

Thanking her styling team for the impressive look, Holly wrote: ‘On tonight’s recording of @celebjuiceofficial its Halloween!!!! #zombie #wonderwoman thank you to my amazing glam team @patsyoneillmakeup and @angiesmithstyle‘.

Obviously, it wasn’t long before the star’s 2.6million followers reacted to the sexy shot, with one writing: ‘Wow… you look amazing!’

Another said: ‘Wow @hollywilloughby your figure is amazing!!! x’, while a third agreed: ‘You look phenomenal!!’

And a fourth excited fan simply wrote: ‘Incredible’. Agreed!

Holly wasn’t the only one getting into the Halloween spirit, as the TV star was also joined by teammates Wayne and Frankie Bridge – dressed as and old man and Cat Woman – as well as Rylan Clark-Neal, who looked almost unrecognisable in a black wig.

I'm very busy darrrrling #halloweenspecial @celebjuiceofficial A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

And fellow Celeb Juice panelist,also pulled out all the stops as she transformed into Cruella de Vil for the show, complete with a monochrome wig and a pair of sultry red gloves.

OKAY, excuse us while we scour the internet for a Halloween costume, like NOW.